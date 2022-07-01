MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested earlier this week on several felony drug charges after a vehicle stop, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

John Chaffee, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after police conducted a vehicle stop on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls. During the stop, deputies allege that Chaffee was in possession of stolen property, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and items to manufacture methamphetamine.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffe was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree – Class B Felony

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Third Degree – Class D Felony

2 Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

He was arraigned in Schuyler County CAP court where he was taken to jail in lieu of bail. The Sheriff’s Office says that additional charges are pending the results of this investigation.