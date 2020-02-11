Newly branded YBR Casino and Sport Book grand opening supports ‘come home to CNY’ initiatives

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango will go by a new name: YBR Casino and Sports Book.

The Oneida Indian Nation will host a grand opening Tuesday evening of the new multi-million-dollar entertainment space there.

The new 19,400 square foot space features the follow:

“The Lanes,” a six-lane luxury Brunswick Bowling center

Two high-tech Topgolf Swing Suite bays

Multiple pool tables

Shuffleboard

Sports betting stations

More than 65 additional slot machines

More than 20 LED screens

Expansive full-service bar and dining area with a menu developed by “award-winning culinary”

“This is another example of the investment we make as a Nation into our region. Our region is experiencing a population growth unlike it has in 30 years so this is a great opportunity and great time to be developing in Central New York,” said Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter.

It’s expected this expansion could very well lead to follow on investment in the area from private sector businesses.

“This at a time when our region is experiencing an economic resurgence. This is just another critical example of the fact that Central New York is finding it’s footing in the economy and that good things are coming in the future,” CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson explained.

The grand opening is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the proceeds supporting two CenterState CEO initiatives: The Good Life CNY and Generation Next.

“Generation Next is specifically designed to help create a welcoming environment for diverse professionals who might be interested in moving back to Central New York who might not feel they have the support systems necessary to be home,” said Simpson.

The new entertainment wing at YBR will create 125 new jobs, but The Good Life CNY website has about 3,000 job openings with about 230 companies in Central New York.

Click here to learn more about The Good Life CNY.