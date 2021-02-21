News claims emerge from former NYPD officer about who assassinated civil rights leader Malcolm X

(WETM-TV) – New claims are coming to surface over the assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X.

In a press conference Saturday, the family of Malcolm X along with Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump revealed a letter stating what happened and who was involved days leading up to the killing of Malcolm X.

In the letter written by former undercover NYPD, Raymond Wood before he died, said the NYPD and the FBI were behind the assassination.

According to wood’s letter, he was pressured by his superiors to lure two members of Malcolm X’s security team into committing crimes that got them arrested two days before the shooting.

Wood alleged their arrests kept them from running door security at the Audubon Ballroom in NYC, where Malcolm X was killed.

Attorney Crump plans to have the letter evaluated solidifying the truth behind the murder.

We clearly intend to have the Manhattan District Attorney and any other authority, whether that be the United States Congress, be able to evaluate this letter and use it as crucial evidence in exonerating these Black people who have been wrongly convicted by their government. Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney

The civil rights leader was murdered in 1965 while preparing to deliver a speech. Three members of the Nation of Islam were convicted in the shooting.