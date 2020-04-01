Breaking News
Eight cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County
Live Now
Gov Cuomo provides and update on COVID-19

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 1, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,000 in New York City as officials warned that the worst of the virus’ toll is yet to come. The city’s Health Department reported late Tuesday that nearly 1,100 people have died of the virus in the city. 

For the full story. CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

POSSIBLE TREATMENT:  A drug doctors have mentioned repeatedly as a possible therapy for COVID-19 holds out hope for reducing severity and duration of symptoms. And now Chicagoans will be first in line to test it. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SPEAKING OUT: Life before the COVID-19 pandemic was much different for many of us. Just a few weeks ago we could go out anytime we wanted and not have to worry about catching or spreading the deadly virus, but now catching COVID-19 is a real concern. Liz Mace, a blogger and musician from Nashville, is now warning others after testing positive for the virus.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

PASTOR FACING CHARGES: A pastor is facing charges in Louisiana after he held multiple services with over 1,000 people in his church amid the coronavirus outbreak.Governor Edwards instituted a “stay at home” order that went into effect on March 23. WVLA’s Abbi Rocha reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now