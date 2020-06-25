Newsfeed Now: Sahara dust cloud hits US; Mississippi flag debate

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Saharan dust plumes crossing the Atlantic Ocean have made their way to the U.S. coast line. KARK meteorologist Hayden Nix joins the discussion.

Other stories in today’s show:

FLAG DEBATE: Momentum is building to change Mississippi’s state flag as the legislative session is winding down at the State Capitol. WJTV’s Andrew Harrison joins the conversation.

POLICE REFORM: As protests continue across the country, Senate Democrats blocked the Republican police reform bill Wednesday. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

HATE CRIME BILL: A new hate crime bill to protect Georgians now sits on Governor Brian Kemp’s desk. If signed into law, the bill would add jail time and heftier fines for convicted offenders who commit crimes based on race, religion, gender or orientation. Atlanta reporter Archith Seshadri reports.

BEYOND THE BADGE: In Ohio, Wendy Brown says someone called the cops on her children for playing in the street. When the officers arrived, they joined the game. WJW’s Jennifer Jordan reports.

(Photo courtesy Shaker Heights police/WJW photo)

