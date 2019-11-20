NHP looking for who shot, left dog on US 95 freeway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is asking for help to locate whoever shot a dog and then left it on the side of US 95 on Sunday.

An NHP trooper responded to the call of an injured animal at US 95 and Snow Mountain, which is north of Kyle Canyon Road. When troopers arrived, two people were assisting the injured dog. The dog was bleeding from its mouth and had blood on his legs.

The dog was transported to the Animal Foundation where he is undergoing treatment. Vets believe he was shot in the face before he was dumped alongside the highway.

Dudley was found injured on the side of US 95, north of Las Vegas on Sunday.

They have named the dog “Dudley” and he will eventually be up for adoption so he can have a forever home.

According to the trooper, even though Dudley was in pain, he was a sweet dog and loved having his belly rubbed.

If anyone has information on this crime, they are urged to contact NHP at (702) 486-4100. Animal cruelty is a felony in Nevada.