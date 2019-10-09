Niagara Falls Police probe three similar robberies in one day

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) Niagara Falls Police are looking into the possibility that the same man is responsible for robbing three Niagara Falls businesses in less than 24 hours. This is video from last night inside the 7-11 on Pine Avenue near 29th Street, where he demanded money but was refused by the clerk who eventually chased him out the door.

Then, just over three hours later Frankie’s Donuts on Portage Road was held up by a similar suspect with plastic on his head and hand pointing what could be a gun.

“I can’t understand why somebody would be that desperate and risk going to prison for a long period of time for self gratification that they’re only gonna get for a short time,” said Howard Harrison, a resident of Niagara Falls.

“Either they’re on drugs or they’re broke,” noted Thike Jackson, another resident of Niagara Falls. “The crime’s not bad here. people just provoke other people to do things and that’s how it goes.”

At the Sunoco Express on Main Street, it was about 10 a.m. Monday when a man walked in, told the clerk “I’m a crazy person,” demanded money and Newport cigarettes. On the way out, he told the clerk, “I’m sorry Ma’am.”

In that robbery, he was dressed like this, and his image was captured in a nearby alley. In all cases it’s thin white male wearing bags over his head, hands and sometimes feet.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Joe Picone, who works in the Falls. “I think things need to change right now.”



“It’s a shame,” said Craig Longinotti. “I mean it’s a beautiful place. we have tourists coming in and out right across the street. They don;t want to see that. They’re coming in trying to explore and see the beautiful Falls and they don’t want to deal with none of that.”

Harrison doesn’t think the crime in Niagara Falls is as bad it may appear. “It’s just some bad people doing the wrong things. It doesn’t reflect on the whole city itself. It just reflects on some of the people that do it and a lot of times, it has to do with something they need for a quick fix.”

“You never know. People are wacko sometimes. You can’t read a book by the cover,” said Longinotti, who predicted the suspect will be arrested eventually.

Anyone with information that may help lead to an arrest should call Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4522.