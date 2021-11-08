Nick Uhas hosts a live Sizzling Glass Science Demo at the Corning Museum of Glass

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Uhas joined forces with the Corning Museum of Glass to conduct a science glass demonstration in front of a live and social media audience.

Over the years Uhas has grown tremendously in the science world. With all the success earned on YouTube and TikTok to being on the big screen for the blown-away Netflix Series, It all stems back to his love for glass.

Uhas shared that most of the glass visuals he produced were ideas created due to the lack of science experiments that brought him social media success.

“A lot of the cool interesting things that you can do with glass aren’t on TikTok. We took advantage of that early on,” said Nick Uhas, Host, Netflix’s Blown Away

Uhas was doing demonstration shows up until the pandemic occurred. After doing the sizzling glass show at the Corning Museum of Glass, he may revisit a live demonstration tour.

“I appeared on America’s Got Talent way back when. I did get to go around and do live science demonstrations. The pandemic kind of put a little sort of damper on that. I think that will be next on the list of things to do in the future for sure,” said Uhas

You can watch Nick Uhas in the all-new Blown Away Christmas edition premiering November 19 2021 on Netflix.