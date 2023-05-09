BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced upcoming nighttime road closures in the Town of Bath.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, the eastbound side of I-86 will be closed between Exit 35 (Howard) and Exit 37 (Kanona and Prattsburg). The road is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. the following morning. The southbound side of I-390 between Exit 1 (Avoca) and the I-86/I-390 interchange will be closed at the same time.

The westbound side of I-86 between Exit 35 (Howard) and Exit 37 (Kanona and Prattsburg) will be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, and is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. the following morning. The northbound side of I-390 between Exit 1 (Avoca) and the I-86/I-390 interchange will also be closed at the same time.

Both closures will have signed detours. These roadways will be closed for an overhead signage project.