Nine indicted in identity theft and bank fraud conspiracy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine men were charged in a 13-count indictment for a bank fraud and identity theft scheme with hundreds of victims, including in Albany County. Two of the indicted men—alleged members of the “Felony Lane Gang”—are from the Capital Region, and the rest are from the state of Florida.

Each is charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft:

Terrell McDonald, aka “Ruger” and “Moon,” age 30, of Troy

Keyshawn Arnold, aka “Key,” age 23, of Schenectady

Tyrone Parker, 39, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Joshua Mallory, 35, of Fort Lauderdale

Randall Taylor, 34, of Fort Lauderdale

Robert Natson, 34, of Fort Lauderdale

Gary Grier, 34, of Fort Lauderdale

Tyrone Parker, Jr., 21, of Fort Lauderdale

Cedric Lynch, 35, of Orlando, Florida

The Department of Justice alleges that the men were involved in over 700 “smash-and-grab” thefts and about 1,000 fraudulent transactions between them. Across the country and in New York’s Northern District, losses reportedly exceeded $1.5 million.

They would allegedly steal one identity to conduct fraud with checks and credit cards stolen from a separate identity theft victim. DOJ says they traveled the country breaking into cars, often targeting women at health and fitness centers, daycares, and parks. After a “smash-and-grab,” authorities say, they’d steal bank cards, checks, and identifications to commit bank fraud, sometimes years later. They’d recruit women, prosecutors say, called “faces”—almosts always addicts paid partially in narcotics—to impersonate victims in drive-thru bank lanes.

McDonald was arrested in Troy, whereas Arnold was already in custody in New York for unrelated charges. The rest were arrested in Florida, Utah, and Georgia. Each defendant faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, and a mandatory minimum sentence of two years for each count of aggravated identity theft.