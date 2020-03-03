No COVID-19 cases reported on Fort Benning: post is screening new Basic Training soldiers

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning officials tell News 3 that there are no cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 infections on the post.
That news comes Tuesday, less than 24 hours after two cases were reported in Georgia.
Soldiers reporting to Fort Benning for Basic Training will be impacted by new protocols, according to Nate Snook, deputy director, Fort Benning Consolidated Public Affairs Office.
“All trainees reporting to Fort Benning for One Station Unit Training will be
screened for COVID-19 at the Reception Battalion before moving to their
training units.”
The rest of the Fort Benning response to the News 3 inquiry reads:
“The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning continue to place the
health and safety of our Soldiers, civilians and their families as our
highest priority. We are taking proactive steps to remind our personnel to
adhere to the guidance outlined by the Center for Disease Control and the
Defense Health Agency to help mitigate the spreading of illnesses like
Coronavirus Disease 2019. Our team will continue to closely monitor any
developments that may impact our personnel and mission.”
…We urge leaders and instructors at all levels to take proactive steps andOfficial Statement from Fort Benning on Coronavirus
remind those within our command to adhere to the guidance outlined by the
CDC to avoid contracting or spreading viruses like the flu or coronavirus.
Talk to your family members as well about preventing the contraction or
spread of viruses like the flu or coronavirus.”