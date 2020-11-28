No criminal charges will be filed in accident that killed 2 children on state Thruway

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – After a thorough investigation and after consultation with the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office, the State Police has determined that no criminal charges will be filed in the death of two sisters 11-year-old Maryella, and 9-year-old Elizabeth Annal.

The driver of the pickup truck, Abraham Hara, 73, of Geneva, NY, has been issued a ticket for a vehicle and traffic law infraction.

The police have decided to close the investigation.

The accident happened September 3rd on the NY State Thruway in Seneca County, in the westbound lanes at the Junius Ponds Rest Area.

Investigators believed traffic was slowing for a lane closure when a pickup truck failed to slow down and struck a minivan from behind, which struck a small passenger vehicle, which then hit a tractor-trailer.

The driver and front-seat passenger of that minivan was airlifted to Strong Hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the truck was treated at the scene.

The operator of the second passenger vehicle that was struck is 25- year-old Kelsy Wilson, from Elmira, who was taken to Geneva General Hospital at the time of the crash.

The operator of the other passenger vehicle was transported to Geneva General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both sisters Maryella and Elizabeth Annal, were killed in the back seat of the mini van.