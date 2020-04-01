No more recyclable collections for remainder of the week in Elmira

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Due to staffing levels in the City of Elmira Sanitation Department, garbage only was collected today in the City of Elmira and Elmira Heights.

They were unable to collect the recycling. For the remainder of this week, only garbage will be picked up in the City of Elmira.

Therefore recycle bins will not be picked up and we hope to resume recycling collection next week as regularly scheduled.

As a reminder, if residents do not wish to wait until next week, recyclables can be taken to Solid Waste Management located at 1690 Lake Street, free of charge.

The hours are Monday-Friday 7:00AM to 3:00PM and Saturday from 8:00AM to 11:45AM.