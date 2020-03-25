Northern NY women deliver lunches to truck drivers as a way to thank them during coronavirus epidemic

1  of  2
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Melanie Clark and Melissa Dangerfield are traveling across the North Country delivering bagged lunches to truck drivers as their way to thank them for their continued service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Truck drivers are still considered essential personnel and their deliveries ensure that local stores remain fully stocked during these uncertain times.

Melanie and Melissa are stopping at rest areas at least once per week to hand out lunches to truck drivers who are stopping during their trip.

They plan to continue to donate and deliver lunches until they are financially unable to do so.

