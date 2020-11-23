Notre Dame’s 8th Annual Turkey Day 5K going virtual this year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traditions continue to change amongst the pandemic, even here in the Twin Tiers.

Out of an abundance of caution, Notre Dame High School will be moving this years Turkey Day 5K, online.

This year, runners can either run on Thanksgiving day or the 3-day period following it.

According to Kristie Crossley the race director, runners will be getting a ‘really cool gator’, as well as the chance to share photos or videos of their run or walk.

Photos or videos may be emailed to: turkeyday5k@notredamehighschool.com

Crossley says that the event is a way to fundraise money for Notre Dame High School and that if you would like to take part you can register online at the school’s website.

To register for TD5K visit notredamehighschool.com.

This year marks Notre Dame’s 65th anniversary and alumni, students, staff, and runners are asked to post ‘Turkey Day, Happy Anniversary tributes online to celebrate.

