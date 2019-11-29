NY Blitz Player Profile: Julian Love

News

by: Katya Guillaume

Posted: / Updated:

New York Giants Defensive Back, Julian Love got his first extended action of the season in the loss against the Chicago Bears.

He picked up his first career interception from a terrible throw by Mitch Trubisky.

Head coach, Pat Shurmur said he was pleased by the rookie’s performance and he’s playing time is dependent on Jabrill Peppers return, who’s out from a back injury.

