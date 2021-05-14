Contract for firm assisting with the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s Impeachment Investigation released

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’re learning more about the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s Impeachment Investigation into Governor Cuomo, and the contract with the firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP that’s assisting the effort.

Through a Freedom of Information Law request we were able to obtain a copy of the contract. It runs through March of 2022.

Republicans have raised concerns about how long this impeachment investigation will actually take.

“I’m not questioning anybody, the legitimacy of anything or anyone not doing what they’re supposed to be doing, but I am going to continue to speak out when we think it’s not moving in the pace that it should be moving,” said Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay.

We asked Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine if he’s expecting to need the firm’s services for the duration of the contract ending on March 16th. He says “that remains to be seen.”

Lavine has said, “The investigation is progressing with all due and deliberate speed” and that he’s “very pleased” with the work the firm is doing.

In addition to the sexual harassment allegations leveled at the Governor, the investigation is also looking into how the administration handled nursing home data, and if state resources were used to publish the Governor’s book.

The investigation itself was announced on March 11th. So far there have been two public updates, and the Governor has denied all allegations against him. “I’m not naïve to how investigations work, but an update, or are they knocking one piece off… are they going to look at the harassment claims first and then follow up with the nursing home cover ups, or vice versa? And can we get any type of timeline?” Barclay said.

The contract also shows that the total paid out to the firm shouldn’t be more than $250,000.