ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Wednesday was the second and final scheduled session day for the Assembly at the State Capitol. On Tuesday, lawmakers took up environmental bills, criminal justice reform and more. One controversial bill known as Coverage For All – which would expand health insurance to include undocumented immigrants is still up in the air.

The federal government has given New York State permission to use surplus money set aside from the Essential Plan to offer coverage to undocumented people. Sponsor of the bill, Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas said this could help around 240,000 people and would cost over a billion dollars. This would be at the discretion of the Health Commissioner. “And again the max would be 250% of the federal poverty level, but again the Commissioner has flexibility to roll it out in a way to ensure that we’re not exceeding in costs, and that we’re making sure that we’re prioritizing the communities that most need it,” said Rojas.

Assembly member Michael Durso said he understands the idea of the proposal, but said it would eventually cost New York taxpayers after the first year it’s been implemented. “You have people that are waiting for court dates for four, eight years. So this is not just going to be this year, we’re talking about healthcare for the next four, eight, ten, 12 years. Eventually, that money is going to come out of New York State taxpayers’ pockets, and again that’s federal money that the state could be using for other programs that they’re not,” said Durso.

Another bill that could be on the chopping block is Sammy’s Law, named after Sammy Cohen Eckstein who was struck and killed by a driver in 2013 in Brooklyn. The bill would allow New York City to lower speed limits in certain areas to 20 miles per hour or less. “I applaud the effort of trying to create pedestrian safety, cyclist safety, but unfortunately, I think this goes a step too far,” said Staten Island Assembly member, Michael Reilly.

He said New York City speed limits have already been reduced from 30 miles-per-hour to 25 miles-per-hour. A law that took effect back in 2014 which he said has caused more congestion on city streets, “It takes you double the amount of time from one end of Victory Boulvard to the other end… and you’re talking about getting a 25, 35 minute commute that shouldn’t take that long.” Lawmakers have been debating bills for hours and are unsure how late they’ll be here tonight. We’ll keep you updated with that information.