Creating a state veterans cemetery in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is introducing legislation that aims to create a state veterans cemetery in New York.

New York is home to about 750,000 veterans. According to the governor’s office, it’s one of only a handful of states without a state veterans cemetery.

“We’ve got a national cemetery up outside of Schuylerville. One would be nice closer. There are a lot of veterans that really do or should use it,” Keith Childs, a veteran, said.

A State Veterans Cemetery site needs to have “15 years worth of perpetual care costs” before the state can apply for federal funding.

The legislation would “streamline” the process. It would create a committee to chose a cemetery location.

“The men and women who sacrificed for this country need to be recognized for their bravery and I believe that this is a great opportunity to do it right here in our state,” Owusu Anane, Albany City Council Member, said. “As a council member, I’m definitely going to be rooting for Albany to be the place.”

The Director of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services would chair the committee. In a statement, Jim McDonough, New York State Division of Veterans’ Services Director Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.), says in part: “New York’s Veterans and their families earned the honor of having a revered and sacred final resting place…”



Under the legislation the committee would also oversee the development of the site.

Gov. Cuomo marched in New York City’s Veterans Day Parade on Monday.