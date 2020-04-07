Cuomo: Apex depends on continued social distancing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his administration is projecting the state is reaching a plateau when it comes to coronavirus-related hospitalizations; however, he said that still depends on how people continue to act, especially in regard to social distancing.

New numbers released on Tuesday show that while new hospitalizations are up from Monday, the three-day average is down.

“This is not an act of God we’re looking at,” Cuomo said. “It’s an act of what society actually does.”

As New York continues to try to flatten the curve, data from the Governor’s office shows daily ICU admissions and intubations are down. But the number of deaths on Monday reached 731, which is up from 599 on Sunday.

“Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a sister, is a brother, so a lot of pain again today,” Cuomo said.

The Governor also said the state will need to “plan to restart life,” though we’re “not there yet.” He believes that will come down to testing.

“You’re going to have to know who had the virus, who resolved the virus, who never had it, and that’s going to be testing,” he said.

The New York State Department of Health has developed and approved an anti-body test. Now they’re working with the Federal Drug Administration to bring it to scale.

“This tests the blood to determine whether or not you have the antibodies, which means you had the virus and resolved the virus,” Cuomo explained.

New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said, usually when you have a virus, your body develops the antibodies, and then you won’t get it again.