Cuomo: NY sees highest number of coronavirus deaths; unemployment relief coming

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered more grim numbers about coronavirus patients on Wednesday, but he also brought encouraging news for people filing for unemployment.

Cuomo said daily hospitalizations appear to be going down, but the state saw its highest numbers of deaths on Tuesday nearing 800 people.

“These are stressful, emotional times as we know,” he said. “And today is a day in the state of New York with very mixed emotions.”

To date, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 6,200 New Yorkers despite the hospitalization rate appearing to slow. In addition to the death toll, the virus is taking a toll on people’s finances.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said there will be some immediate relief for those who have filed for unemployment.

“We’re also going to make an additional $600 payment to all unemployed New Yorkers,” he said. “The federal government says they will reimburse us for it, but people need money now in their pocket.

Additionally, you’ll be able to collect unemployment coverage longer.”

“We’re also extending the period covered by unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks, goes from 26 weeks to 39 weeks,” he continued.

And, by executive order, the Governor will allow all voters to vote absentee in the June 23 primaries as an option.

“We’re saying the temporary illness provision of the absentee voting will include the risk of contracting COVID-19,” Gov. Cuomo’s Secretary Melissa DeRosa said. “And I think we’re going to take a wait and see approach as we get closer on whether or not any polls should be open.”

The Governor has also ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to remember those who have lost their battle against the coronavirus.