Cuomo takes a look at future of NY after coronavirus

NY Capitol News

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “New York State on Pause,” the executive order requiring all non-essential businesses to close, is in effect. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his team are also figuring out how to balance saving lives and the economy moving forward.

The Governor said it’s an evolving situation and that it’s unsustainable for the economy to be stopped long-term. Now he’s trying to assess the best plan for the future to restore the economy while also protecting public health.

“You turned off the engine quickly,” Cuomo said. “How do you now start, or begin to restart, or plan the restart of that economic engine?”

That’s one of the issues Cuomo is looking to navigate as more than 20,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have to start to think about does everyone stay out of work? Should young people go back to work sooner? Can we test for those who had the virus, resolved and are now immune, and can they start to go back to work?” he questioned.

The Governor said he’s pondering Yale University doctor David Katz’s ideas that focus on risk stratification and more on isolating the vulnerable population. It also considers if having young people home from school and work could be putting the elderly more at risk.

“Could there be a more intelligent public health strategy that is more productive or less destructive to the economy?” Cuomo said.

The Governor said that he has no second thoughts about any of the actions that the state has taken thus far in response to the coronavirus.

