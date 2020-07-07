Dead priest added to list of abusers by Diocese of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rev. Alan Jupin, who died in 2019, was added to a list of likely child sexual abusers offenders by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany on Tuesday.

While he was alive, Jupin was accused of sexual abuse in Schenectady and Albany during the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. He was placed on leave to field allegations of abuse in both 2003 and 2011, though the internal review board of the Diocese determined then that there was no “reasonable cause” for action.

The Diocesan Review Board commissioned an extensive investigation into a 2019 allegation against Jupin, as well as historic allegations. The investigation determined the allegations that he abused a total of five minor children to be credible.

Jupin was pastor of Our Lady of Fatima (now St. Kateri Tekakwitha) in Schenectady from 1989 until he retired in 2007. During his priesthood, he was pastor of Our Lady of Mercy, Colonie (now Christ Our Light, Loudonville), from 1979 to 1989. He served as pastor and associate pastor of St. John the Baptist in Schenectady, from 1971 to 197. He was also associate pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle in Delmar from 1962 to 1971. He was also chaplain to the Colonie Police Department.

If you or someone you know were sexually abused, contact your local police department. If you would like to report directly to the Diocese, you can contact their Assistance Coordinator via phone or email. The policy of the Diocese is to immediately forward claims to the district attorney’s office.