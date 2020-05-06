DOL to launch streamlined online certification process to combat unemployment backlog

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an effort to ease the backlog of workers who need to submit certifications for previous weeks without work, the Department of Labor is launching a simplified online interface.

Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced the launch of the initiative on a press conference call on Wednesday afternoon.

With millions of unemployed workers new to the process of collecting unemployment insurance, many do not understand the ins and outs of the system. In addition to their initial unemployment filing, workers are also required to recertify every week to continue receiving ongoing benefits.

The recertification process involves affirming that one is available to start working, but have not succeeded in securing a new position, therefore remaining out-of-work.

Until now, the process for submitted backdated certifications was only available over the phone. Reardon says that was a long process even in normal times, and with millions newly out of work, DOL call centers have seen a 16,000% increase in call volume.

Reardon says the DOL has identified a pool of over 170 thousand New Yorkers who did not submit previous certifications, leaving $480 million dollars in benefits on the table.

The department has emailed 90 thousand individuals whose initial applications were processed but send to weekly certifications thereafter. While they would like to rely on email alone—online options are preferred both by the department and by many within the laborforce—phone calls and conventional letters will also go out to New Yorkers missing certifications for previous weeks. In certain cases, there is no substitute for a phone call to clear up application confusion.

Reardon says that individuals who are frustrated with the inability to speak with a person due to disconnected calls or forgotten callbacks have an online option. New Yorkers with an account on My.NY.gov—necessary in order to file for unemployment online, but also to access online services from other agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles—can initiate a two-way message through that interface.

Although new online offerings may help keep the backlog moving, Reardon hesitated to give a concrete answer to questions like “When will people have been waiting for eight weeks receive their money?” or “How big is the backlog?”

Although Labor is working hard to process backdated certifications, everybody’s work history is individual, and each application is unique, Reardon explained. It’s easier for some and more difficult for others, and she says everyone will be processed as soon as they can get through “the machine.”

Reardon also says the the specific number of applications in the department’s backlog can be misleading. It’s a floating number, and sometimes people apply multiple times. The department also finds that others who have completed an initial application and seem eligible on paper have actually gone back to work. Duplicate and extraneous applications make it hard to nail down an accurate number of pending applicants.

The commissioner touched on filing for pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, which is included in the CARES Act, administered by the federal government, and has also suffered from a cumbersome application process. Reardon was careful to articulate that the state’s backlog of certifications for unemployment benefits is separate from PUA.

The DOL has paid out $5.8 billion in unemployment benefits over the last two months, a huge increase compared to the $2.4 billion paid in all of 2019. On one hand, Reardan is saddened by the number because of all the people who can’t find work. On the other hand, that huge figure has helped keep the economy from crashing completely.

Reardon says the DOL will release new data on unemployment insurance on Thursday.