Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Curfews and Crackdowns & Vaccine Progress

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is implementing new 10 p.m. curfews on bars and restaurants, gyms, and even house parties, due to COVID-19 cases rising once again. It comes as the Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse areas are all now facing “yellow zone” micro-cluster restrictions. But these precautionary measures are all temporary stopgaps against the virus, as Upstate University Hospital’s Dr. Stephen Thomas has been chosen as lead principal investigator for Pfizer/BioNTech’s global phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial, to prevent people from getting sick.