Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Curfews and Crackdowns & Vaccine Progress

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is threatening legal action against the Trump Administration if they can't find a way to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine reaches underserved communities in New York.

During the governor's Sunday address, he said: "COVID killed black people in this country at twice the rate of white people." The governor says the Trump Administration's distribution of a COVID-19 vaccination is unfair to minority groups. "The Trump administration is designing the distribution plan and their plan basically has private healthcare companies administer the vaccine: Hospitals, big drugstores, doctor's offices. We know that our Black and brown and poor communities have fewer health care institutions. Their communities are all too often healthcare deserts. That's why we have more underlying conditions and that's why the COVID death toll is so high for black and brown communities. We're not going to make the same mistake again.”