Empire State Weekly Gun Executive Order and New Laws and New York City Primaries Reaction

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is taking three new actions to cut down on an increase in gun violence across the state, including two new laws and a sweeping executive order. Governor Cuomo says that the first-in-the-nation “disaster emergency” order will streamline the process of getting funding to communities, to prevent gun violence. There are questions about the legality of the plan, and the new laws, though, as one upstate New York attorney tells us.

Also this week, the results are finally in from New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary – two weeks after voters hit the polls. And while there were a couple of snags in the process, voting groups say this first time using ranked-choice voting was a big success. And they’re pushing for some changes to make sure results can come out even faster next time.

NEWS10's Tim Lake dug into these issues in two full interviews below:

