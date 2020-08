NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro issued a report that details examples of misconduct, lax discipline, and failed oversight within the Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Taglierro's office released the "Investigation of the New York State Division of State Police Drug Enforcement Task Force" report on Thursday afternoon. It probes the New York State Police’s time and attendance, related discipline, and the corrective implemented by leadership. According to the Office of the Inspector General, they found lacking transparency, poor accountability, and inadequate disciplinary action, while allowing members engaged in misconduct to retire “in good standing."