Empire State Weekly Nursing Home Bombshell & Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local, State, and Federal officials are responding to a new report this week, which accuses a top aide to Governor Cuomo of hiding data on nursing home deaths from the Department of Justice last year. Many officials criticized the administration for the move, and some are now calling for investigations and punishment for those involved in the alleged cover-up. This week’s bombshell comes as people with underlying health conditions and comorbidities are being included in the current phase of vaccinations, in places where there are leftover COVID-19 vaccines that were refused by hospital workers.

