Empire State Weekly Vaccination Efforts and New Legislative Session

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York Conference of Mayors says $250 million has been withheld in transportation and Aid and Incentives for Municipalities funding to localities since June. That's aside from more than $800 million that's been withheld to New York City.

According to NYCOM, so far more than $33 million has been withheld from Buffalo, and nearly $3 million from Albany. The organization says the state's current policy is having a negative impact on the ability for localities to provide essential services and maintain budgets without tax increases.