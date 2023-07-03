ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—- The Excelsior Pass App introduced during the pandemic will soon be discontinued.

The app keeps a digital record of your COVID vaccination and was used at venues such as the Times Union Center, now called MVP Arena in Albany, as a way to show proof of vaccination before entry.

But soon, starting on July 28th, the app will be a thing of the past. The Governor’s office stated, “Because demand for instant access to vaccine records has subsided and the public health emergency has ended, the Excelsior Pass app will be discontinued.”

It cost the state around $64 million dollars in total.

The statement from the Governor’s Office went on to say, “Over the past several months, the State has explored whether the technology infrastructure could be harnessed for additional purposes, but ultimately we determined that funds and resources associated with the technology will be better directed toward other projects.”

For those who have the app, the New York State Department of Health said you can leave the pass on your phone in case it’s needed in the future. However, if the app fails, the department warns technical support will no longer be available.

“It’s a great handy tool to have, but people should understand that although there will be no more updates of the app, people will always have the ability to have a health care professional access their records and provide that to them as well,” explained Assemblyman and pharmacist, John McDonald. “And they can just take a picture of it and keep it on their phone.”

Tomoko Udo, an associate professor in the Department of Health Policy, Management, and Behavior at UAlbany, said even though COVID is now in the endemic stage, we should still take precautions to prevent getting sick.

“You should try to get vaccinated as you do for flu annually,” advised Udo. “And if you feel like you’re sick, you should stay away from other people and wear a mask.”