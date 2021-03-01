Executive authorized Attorney General to investigate Cuomo

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has received a referral letter to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Her office released the following statement on Monday afternoon after the executive chamber issued the formal referral granting her request:

“Today, the executive chamber transmitted a referral letter to our office, providing us the authority to move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo. This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. As the letter states, at the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report.” Letitia James

On Sunday, James announced that she would appoint a special deputy to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations. Her office tangled with the Office of the Governor after Cuomo suggested a federal judge with ties to his administration to lead the investigation.

Below is the text of the letter from Cuomo’s Special Counsel, Beth Garvey: