First week of jail bail raises concern

CORNING, NY (WETM)- This was the first week for the new jail bail reform to go into full effect. This prohibits arraignment judges from ordering bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felony arrests.

This coupled with the new discovery reform has some local officials worried for people’s stately. Democrats in the legislator are now considering changes to the bail reform after rising pressure from law enforcement and prosecutors.

“The program has been an absolute nightmare for law enforcement,” explained District Attorney Brooks Baker in Steuben. “We have already seen a couple of examples of exactly what we expected to have happened, in one case a defendant was charged with a misdemeanor, they were released and promptly went back out, went after the same victims again, committed a felony because we couldn’t set bail that should have been set.”

The new law doesn’t even give judges the option to put someone in jail if they believe that person would be a danger to the public. This is one of the changes that officials are advocating to be changed.

“They used New Jersey as a shining example of a state that has done this, and they ran into the same problems as we did and they did make some adjustments almost immediately to include public safety and that’s an adjustment that has to be made, and could be very very quickly, is give our judges back the capacity to consider public safety.”



