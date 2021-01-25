‘Fund our Future:’ NYSUT launches statewide campaign calling for taxes on ultrawealthy

NYSUT launches statewide ad campaign calling for taxes on ultrawealthy to ‘Fund Our Future’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York’s largest teachers union has launched a new campaign aiming to help fund future generations.

New York State United Teachers launched a new advertising campaign on Monday calling on New York State to implement new taxes on ultrawealthy. Ultimately aiming to direct more funding towards K-12 schools, higher education and health care.

According to NYSUT, the campaign, “Fund Our Future,” will highlight increases in billionaire wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic; urging for the “ultrawealthy” to help rebuild New York State after the pandemic.

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta commented on the campaigns launch.

““Rebuilding New York is not a question of resources — it’s a question of will,” stated President Pallotta. “It’s long past time that the state asked the wealthiest New Yorkers to pay their fair share toward public services, not just to help address the short-term budget problems we face, but to ensure we’re generating the revenues public schools, colleges and hospitals need for long-term success. ‘Fund Our Future’ isn’t a slogan. It’s a moral imperative now more than ever.”

The $300K campaign will include digital advertisements, billboards on highways and bus ads in both Upstate and Downstate, New York.

An example of campaign graphics is featured below.

NYSUT shared that this directly follows the release of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Budget last week.

President Pallotta added that while NYSUT had agreed that New York deserves its share of additional federal stimulus funding, “a two-pronged approach to the state’s fiscal crisis that pairs federal money with new taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers is the right approach.

NYSUT officially launched their “Fund Our Future” campaign on January 25, 2021.