GOP Senate and Assembly leaders introducing bill to remove Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt and Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay held a press conference at the State Capitol at 1 p.m. They, along with other Republican lawmakers, called for the removal of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt plans to introduce a bill to rescind the Governor’s emergency powers as a hostile amendment on Monday. He said 14 Senate Democrats agreed to support the push. He said there will be a vote to determine if they are actually committed.

Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay said he also plans to introduce a bill as a hostile amendment in the Assembly on Monday as well.

Republicans are hoping that both bills pass Monday afternoon. They say they have introduced the same bill 14 times since January and it has been rejected every time. They say not a single Democrat voted in favor.

They made their plea from the Million Dollar Staircase at the State Capitol at 1 p.m. You can watch on the player above.