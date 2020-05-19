Gov. Cuomo asks Congress for billions in fiscal relief for States

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WETM) – During Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus response briefing, he urged Congress to pass fiscal relief for states while they handle the financial blow that the pandemic is bringing them.

The governor along with the National Governor’s Association is asking for $500 Billion in state funding and $375 Billion in local government funding. He also emphasized the need to put American workers over corporations in helping the financial impact of the pandemic.

Congress did recently pass another stimulus bill, however, it is expected to be halted in the Senate. Governor Cuomo said the “Senate must act.”