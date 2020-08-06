Gov. Cuomo provides Thursday coronavirus update for NYS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New Rochelle, N.Y. State officials have set up a “containment area” in the New York City suburb, where schools and houses of worship are closed within a 1-mile radius of a point near a synagogue where an infected person with coronavirus had attended events. State officials stress it is not a lockdown. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Thursday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s no secret to how a virus spreads – this is mathematics, this is science and this is a function of our behavior, which we see reflected in the daily numbers. New Yorkers worked hard to change our behavior and bring the numbers down to the levels we have been holding at through our phased reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are now focused on protecting that hard-won progress. We are fighting against the national surge of cases with our quarantine efforts, but we need local governments to be more active in enforcing compliance.”

Wednesday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 963 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 26 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Wednesday’s violations is below:

  • Brooklyn – 8
  • Manhattan – 5
  • Queens – 6
  • Staten Island – 2
  • Nassau – 2
  • Suffolk – 3

Thursday’s COVID-19 data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 570 (+6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 74
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 132 (-2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 73,472 (+62)
  • Deaths – 3
  • Total Deaths – 25,185

Of the 72,370 test results reported to New York State Wednesday, 703, or 0.97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.1%0.9%0.8%
Central New York0.7%0.5%0.6%
Finger Lakes1.1%0.5%0.7%
Long Island1.3%1.2%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.0%0.8%1.0%
Mohawk Valley1.7%1.0%1.5%
New York City1.0%1.0%1.1%
North Country0.6%0.2%0.4%
Southern Tier0.9%0.5%0.5%
Western New York1.1%0.5%0.9%

Governor Cuomo also confirmed 703 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 418,928 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 418,928 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,5659
Allegany782
Broome1,09412
Cattaraugus1640
Cayuga1511
Chautauqua2443
Chemung1650
Chenango2120
Clinton1270
Columbia5343
Cortland940
Delaware1040
Dutchess4,58214
Erie8,73735
Essex550
Franklin520
Fulton2914
Genesee2740
Greene2901
Hamilton81
Herkimer2684
Jefferson1400
Lewis392
Livingston1732
Madison4093
Monroe4,86827
Montgomery1698
Nassau43,53452
Niagara1,4704
NYC226,914333
Oneida2,1173
Onondaga3,53510
Ontario3553
Orange11,12714
Orleans2970
Oswego2511
Otsego1150
Putnam1,4445
Rensselaer7583
Rockland13,91815
Saratoga7473
Schenectady1,0505
Schoharie691
Schuyler220
Seneca860
St. Lawrence2631
Steuben2970
Suffolk43,63077
Sullivan1,4850
Tioga1930
Tompkins2321
Ulster2,0456
Warren3040
Washington2561
Wayne2491
Westchester36,10732
Wyoming1151
Yates560

Wednesday, there were three deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,185. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Westchester1

