ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan put out the call for applicants for a first round of funding programs on Monday afternoon. These emergency grants would support small business owners dealing with damage caused by a weekend of civil unrest.

Applications is going to be made promptly available through the city's Small Business Façade Improvement and Retail Grant programs—which are administered by Capitalize Albany Corporation—and will prioritize minority and women-owned businesses.