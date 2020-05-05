Governor Cuomo calling on New Yorkers to create ad detailing why to wear a mask

NEW YORK (WETM) – In a rarely seen jovial moment during the daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a program that calls on New Yorkers to submit a short video showing the importance of properly wearing a mask.

He said that the creation of this program was his daughter, Mariah’s, idea in a response to his daughters’ critique on the Governor’s communication skills.

It was announced that Mariah Cuomo will be a voluntary advisor to the Department of Health to select the five best video clips submitted to the program. Once those five are selected, a vote will be held statewide on the best and the winning ad will be broadcast by the state. This campaign will be of no cost to the state.

A video to be submitted should be 30 seconds or shorter in length and show a mask properly worn over the mouth and nose. To submit your video, post it on social media with the hashtag #NewYorkTough and tag the governor. On Instagram and Twitter, tag using @nygovcuomo, and on Facebook, tag using @GovernorAndrewCuomo.

Responses must be submitted by May 30th. For more information, go to wearamask.ny.gov.