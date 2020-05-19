16 hospitals across NYS participating in two-week trial that would allow visitation

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Manhasset, which is on Long Island, at The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, where he announced that 16 hospitals across the state would be participating in a two-week pilot program that would allow visitation into hospitals.

The pilot program would allow family members and loved ones to visit patients. Visitations wold be time-limited and visitors must wear PPE and would be subject to symptom and temperature checks.

A few of those hospitals include Albany Medical Center in Albany County, Rosewell Park Cancer Institute in Erie County, St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Onondaga County, and Basset Medical Center in Otsego County. The entire list of participating hospitals is below.

As Memorial Day is upon us, Cuomo says the state will allow local ceremonies of up to 10 people, subject to local government approval. Cuomo says another option would be to hold vehicle parades to honor veterans.

Cuomo also announced that the Capital Region has the go-ahead to enter Phase One. A total of 430 contact tracers have been identified. The region needed at least 383 tracers.

Click the player below to watch Tuesday’s briefing:

The slideshow shown during Cuomo’s presentation is below: