ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) - Local lawmakers came out of Governor Andrew Cuomo's State of the State with more questions than answers.

“The governor’s address today failed to address some very critical areas," said Assemblyman Phil Palmesano. "Most importantly, he failed to address the need to fix the disastrous new bail and discovery laws which is already having wreaking havoc and compromising public safety in communities all around New York state."