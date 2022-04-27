ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said she’s in favor of the legislature changing the election law in order to take the former lieutenant governor’s name off the ballot.

“It’s an extraordinary request when you think about it, but it’s also fixing a law that is very flawed,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Sometimes circumstances happen in life and it puts a spot light on the deficiency in our laws. This has come up fairly recently, so this is out of the normal course of business for them to act with such haste. We had some very productive conversations and we will see what the outcome is.”

https://www.news10.com/news/ny-capitol-news/new-york-lt-gov-benjamin-arrested/

Some good government groups say it’s unfair to voters who might waste their vote on a candidate who no longer has the intention to serve in that role.

NY Democratic Party Chair, Jay Jacobs is also in favor of making changes.

“There’s no good reason or benefit for voters to allow him to stay on the ballot, so I think that would be a good move. But that’s a legislative matter they are going to have to decide that up in Albany,” said Jacobs.

In the Assembly, legislation has already been introduced to get a candidate off the ballot if they are indicted or have a life threatening illness.

“I know that many of my colleagues support this concept and I’m very hopeful that we will move forward,” said Assemblymember Amy Paulin. “Clearly, we need both the Assembly and Senate to agree, and I know those conversations are going on so I’m very hopeful.”

There is currently not a bill in the Senate to do that.

Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the governor called her to speak about the issue. While she stated she doesn’t like to change rules in the middle of the process, she told Hochul she’d discuss it with her conference.

On the GOP side, Republicans are strongly against the idea to make changes to the election law.

“We see this as a disgusting abuse of power by the Governor, Kathy Hochul, to try to ask the legislature to change the rules of our election, in the middle of the election,” said NYGOP Chairman, Nick Langworthy.

The deadline to make changes is May 4th.