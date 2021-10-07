Hochul Administration hits ‘Day 45’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today marks Day 45 since Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn into Office. Hochul has vowed to transform the way Albany functions and remove bad actors. But, critics say not much has changed.

“You’ve already seen major changes in the second floor. It is unrecognizable to people who are used to seeing individuals who were there in the past,” Hochul told the press today.



Back in August, then-incoming Governor Hochul said she’d have a transition period of 45 days from the day she was sworn in to review personnel employment in the Administration. She said some of the changes started on “day one” and that she didn’t say they would all happen on “Day 45.”

She’s also said that anyone found of wrongdoing in the Attorney General’s sexual harassment report on former Governor Andrew Cuomo would be removed.

But, some of Cuomo’s allies who have board positions might not be gone until January when the legislature is back.



“There are individuals who are on boards who have longer terms. I’ve asked people to resign, but I cannot replace people… I can’t replace them until the Senate’s back and so you’ll see another time frame when there’s a shift,” Hochul said.



Last month Hochul announced that New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, who faced criticism over COVID-19 nursing home policies and data had resigned. He will stay on until Incoming Commissioner Mary Bassett takes charge in December.

New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy says that Hochul hasn’t done enough to clean house and that she hasn’t been transparent enough when it comes to the COVID-19 nursing home scandal.



“She’s avoided this topic and I can’t help but believe it’s because she remained silent while it was going on. She cheerlead-ed this administration’s COVID response while there was clear wrongdoing happening,” Langworthy said.

Langworthy suggested Hochul should call the Senate back to replace the board positions for people she’s called on to resign.