Hochul talks vaccination policies for state workers, healthcare staff and college students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul is outlining vaccination policies for state workers, healthcare workers and college students. This comes after a memo went out to state employees pushing back the vaccination requirement and return to work date.

“We have to make the workplace itself a safer environment,” the Governor said. Hochul says state employees must be vaccinated or face weekly testing by the return-to-work date of October 12th.

“Just get the vaccine. Why do you want to get tested every single week? It’s not fun. I’ve had it done countless times,” she said.

Additionally regardless of vaccination status everyone will need to wear masks in state buildings that are in areas where the CDC considers transmission of COVID-19 substantial. The only exceptions are when you’re drinking, eating, at your desk, or are alone at a room or office.

Meanwhile when it comes to healthcare workers there will be not testing option. All hospital and nursing home workers must be vaccinated by September 27th. And all home care, hospice and adult care workers have until October 7th to do so. “I know that this is problematic, I recognize this because we’re having a shortage of workers in these healthcare facilities and many of them are vaccinated, I thank them but we have to encourage more people to get vaccinated,” Hochul said.

All SUNY and CUNY students must be vaccinated by September 27th as well if they are on campus. There is no testing option.