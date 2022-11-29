ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Hochul has recently vetoed 85 bills. Experts say many of these bills were vetoed because they’re associated with budgeting costs. “80% of the vetoes are around legislation that requires an agency to provide staff support or other resources to a newly created task force, commission group,” said Blair Horner, Executive Director at New York Public Interest Research Group.

What about the timing? Some are criticizing the Governor for not vetoing bills until post election. “Yeah I mean usually the most controversial issues get kicked along through the year until the end of the calendar year election or not. If you wanted to look for bad news, burying it before Thanksgiving or before the Christmas holiday is a good time to bury it,” said Horner.

One bill in particular that was vetoed would provide reimbursement for special education providers. Key sponsor of the bill, Assemblymember Michael Bennedetto said, these schools are notoriously underfunded, but it’s something the Governor would have to include in the next budget. “They would look ahead to this coming year and the budget talk that possibly we can sit down and work together and find some sort of a funding formula that works for everybody,” said Bennedetto.

One non-budget related bill that was vetoed would not require professors at public universities like SUNY or CUNY to report outside income from other teaching positions or similar roles. Tom Speaker with Reinvent Albany, a watchdog group, supports the Governor’s decision, saying it doesn’t allow for transparency. “SUNY and CUNY are paid for by New Yorkers and I think that New Yorkers have a right to know whether or not professors could have any conflicts of interest because of outside income,” he said.

If any of these vetoes are to be overridden by the Senate, lawmakers would need to come back for a special session before the legislative session begins in January.