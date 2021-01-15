Lawmakers, union call for more college and university workers to be included in 1B vaccine class

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – United University Professions is calling for all on-campus staff at SUNY to be included in the phase 1B vaccine classification.

While in-person instructors are included in 1B, UUP says those who work in libraries, residence halls and other operations at SUNY are not.

As the spring semester begins UUP President Fed Kowal says, “This is unacceptable, especially when the number of professionals is far smaller than the hundreds of thousands of our K-12 colleagues being vaccinated as part of 1B – which we welcome and applaud.”

Several New York State lawmakers are also calling for a change.

In a tweet Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “I’m pleased to lead a letter with 24 of my colleagues from around the state to Gov. Cuomo and Commissioner Zucker, urging them to expand phase 1B eligibility of the NYS COVID-19 vaccination plan to facilities staff and food service workers at colleges and universities.”