ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Sunday will mark one year since the racially motivated shooting at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo that killed 10 people and wounded three others. The gunman streamed the tragedy online. He plead guilty, but lawsuits continue.

On Thursday, a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by attorneys of some of the victim’s families. They are suing six social media platforms and streaming services, the gunman’s parents, and others. A press conference was held on Friday.

“This a phenomenon where these young men get on social media, they become addicted to it. They become radicalized review other videos of other mass killings, and they seek to emulate it,” said Matthew Bergman, Attorney for Social Media Victims Law Center.

Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday filed a lawsuit against gun accessory manufacturer, Mean Arms, which sells a magazine lock that she claims can easily be removed to attach high-capacity magazines. She said despite its advertisement, the lock is illegal in New York and allowed the Buffalo shooter to make the gun more dangerous.

On April 25th, Jamie DeLine asked her if there was any update she could share regarding her report on the role social media played in the shooting.

“As you know, we issued a report with respect to the fact that this young man who was responsible for the murder of 10 individuals was radicalized on social media and we put forth some recommendations and some of the laws that were put in place following that tragedy have been challenged and right now that litigation is being held up in court.”

After the attack, New York passed some of the toughest gun laws in the country— including a law that raised the age to 21 to buy a semi-automatic weapon and banned concealed carry in sensitive locations such as Park playgrounds, entertainment venues, and Time Square. The state’s red flag laws were also strengthened.

Attorney General James plans on being in Buffalo for the remembrance ceremony on Sunday.