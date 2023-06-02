ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State legislature celebrated 50 years of messenger services. These state employees with disabilities provide fast and efficient deliveries throughout the state plaza and neighboring buildings.

On busy days there can be more than 300 deliveries made with each messenger walking several miles. You can certainly say they get their fair share of steps in! The majority of those deliveries are made in under thirty minutes. Messengers also answer phones, coordinate tracking for packages, and more.

After being recognized in the chamber on Thursday, messengers and lawmakers enjoyed a banquet in the Senate hall. “We know that this group of employees has really given incredible value to us as a body in addition to making sure our messages get to where they’re supposed to be on time, and also bring a spirit of friendliness and just willingness to do so much,” said Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

The state hopes to inspire employers to give opportunities to people with disabilities. Messengers who have been employed for more than 30 years received a plaque in honor of the work they’ve done.