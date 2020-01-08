Local lawmakers criticize Cuomo’s State of the State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Local lawmakers came out of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State with more questions than answers.

“The governor’s address today failed to address some very critical areas,” said Assemblyman Phil Palmesano. “Most importantly, he failed to address the need to fix the disastrous new bail and discovery laws which is already having wreaking havoc and compromising public safety in communities all around New York state.”

“Governor Cuomo had a perfect stage to highlight the new bail reform law as the ongoing public safety disaster that it is and at least call for immediate actions to ensure that New Yorkers throughout this state are no longer threatened by a bad law,” said State Senator Tom O’Mara.

“Not a day goes by without another story of another dangerous criminal being set free. Governor Cuomo and the Democrats responsible for a bad and dangerous law refuse to heed the warning signs. How long will they wait? It is a dangerous and disturbing trend of over rolling over backwards for criminals to radically redefine criminal justice in New York State at the expense of victims and their families and loved ones, communities and neighborhoods, and taxpayers.”

O’Mara, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, “These so-called ‘reforms’ are nothing more than unlocking the cell blocks and sending thousands of potentially dangerous criminals back into our communities and neighborhoods, day after day, with no safeguards.”

“I look forward to analyzing the governor’s upcoming budget proposal to get a clearer idea of how he plans to pay for his plans, but right now, I’m certainly not encouraged,” said Palmesano.

O’Mara added, “New York remains one of the highest-taxed states in America. We are one of the most overregulated states in the nation. Our local governments and local property taxpayers continue to foot the bill for one of the country’s heaviest burdens of unfunded state mandates. Still, the so-called progressive vision does not emphasize broad-based, lower taxes for workers and employers. Nothing about the pitfalls of overregulation or the drain of unfunded state mandates on counties and local property taxpayers. What about the high cost of living that is driving people, especially young people, out of Upstate New York?”