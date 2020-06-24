More Phase Four guidance released for arts, entertainment

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State has released more guidance about businesses that can reopen in Phase Four.

On Wednesday morning, guidance for low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment was released as well as guidance for movie production.

Activities included in the outdoor low-risk category include zoos, nature parks, historic sites, outdoor museums, and more. The indoor low-risk category includes places like museums and aquariums.

The guidance that was issued is a lot of what is already required at other establishments, which includes practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and sanitization instructions. New recommendations for these activities include the recommendation of purchasing tickets online, and reducing bi-directional foot traffic.

As for the media production guidelines, it is suggested to do as many activities remotely as possible, like meetings, editing, and casting.

You can see the entire guidance for all three posted below.