New absentee ballot application portal available for NY voters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Election Day is only about two months away, and this year it’s anticipated that many New Yorkers will cast absentee ballots due to the ongoing pandemic.

There are several ways registered voters can request an absentee ballot for the November 3 General Election. New this year is the electronic absentee ballot application portal located at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov.

“You can apply by electronic means through the portal. We hope that that ends up being the primary way that people do it because it’s probably the easiest both for the voter and for the election administrator,” said John Conklin with the NYS Board of Elections.

You can also request an absentee ballot by contacting your county board of elections by email, phone, fax, letter, mail, or visiting in person.

“We also have re-introduced the accessible absentee ballot application, so if you’re a person who has a visual impairment or if you have some other disability where you’re not able to cast a paper absentee ballot independently without assistance you can apply for an accessible absentee ballot on our website as well,” Conklin said.

If you apply for an absentee ballot in person, you may do so up until November 2. Otherwise, the deadline to apply is October 27. But Conklin is recommending that if you’re applying by mail to do so no later than 15 days before the election.

“That gives the Post Office enough time to deliver your application, for us to process it, and then get the ballot out in the mail to you, so that’s very important that even though the statutory deadlines are longer, the Post Office has told us don’t apply less than 15 days before the election,” Conklin said.

October 9 is the last day to register to vote.

Tuesday is also National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. In a press release, State Commissioner of Elections Douglas Kellner said, “Amid COVID-19, New York is facing a critical shortage of poll workers.”

You can visit elections.ny.gov to learn more on how to become a poll worker.